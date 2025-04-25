Azamara to Debut 13 Entertainment Experiences in 2026

Azamara Cruises has announced a new phase in its long-standing partnership with RWS Global to deliver 13 new signature entertainment experiences across its fleet starting in 2026.

Azamara Cruises’ entertainment lineup for 2026 will include:

Ten original, exclusive-to-Azamara Cruises stage shows complete with high-caliber talent, contemporary choreography and reimagined classics. These shows will span a variety of musical genres and decades, designed to resonate with the cruise line’s diverse, multi-generational audience.

Two interactive game shows that maximize guest participation in new ways.

Themed musical experiences and pop-up moments that surprise and delight passengers throughout their voyage.

Fleet-wide technical upgrades to enhance venue production quality and elevate every aspect of the entertainment experience.

The newly expanded multi-year partnership builds upon a creative relationship originally forged in 2017. RWS Global will lead the development, casting, choreography, design, and production of Azamara’s new shows, while also overseeing implementation and ongoing management across the fleet.

“We are delighted to expand our longstanding partnership with Azamara Cruises to create premium entertainment and unforgettable experiences for travelers around the world,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, executive vice president, Sea Production of RWS Global. “Azamara guests will be treated to a vibrant range of musical, dance, and artistic performances—brought to life with world-class talent and enhanced by our shared investment in onboard technology.”

For more information, visit www.azamara.com.

Related Stories

Holland America Line Enhances Sailaway Experience for Guests

Oceania Announces Four Additional 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

Riviera Travel Launches First Ship With New Split-Level Design

HX Expeditions Debuts Greenlandic Cuisine Experience