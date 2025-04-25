Holland America Line Reveals 2027 Grand Voyages 

Holland America Line announced itineraries for its two Grand Voyages sailing in 2027, offering guests the choice to embark on a 129-day circumnavigation of the globe on the "2027 Grand World Voyage" or a 70-day, region-specific in-depth exploration on the "Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage." As revealed by the cruise line’s president, Beth Bodensteiner, to guests on board the "2025 Grand World Voyage," the cruises will contain "bucket-list locations" and "rarely called-at ports," as well as ample overnight and extended calls in sought-after destinations.

The "Grand World Voyage" will sail on Volendam and the "Grand South America & Antarctica" will sail on Zaandam. Each voyage will call at ports that are exclusive to Grand Voyages, giving guests experiences not found on any other Holland America Line cruises.

The "2027 Grand World Voyage" will sail round=trip from Fort Lauderdale, FL, and visit 53 ports in 28 countries, with overnight calls at seven destinations. Nineteen ports are exclusive to Grand Voyages, including Georgetown, Ascension Island; and Jamestown, St. Helena. St. Helena is best known for hosting Napolean during his second and final exile and the settlement in Georgetown formed when the British began to garrison the island as a precaution against Napoleon’s presence. These two islands in the South Atlantic Ocean are nearly inaccessible, and to visit both in one journey is rare.

The "2027 Grand South America & Antarctica" is one of the most in-depth cruises offered in the region, visiting 31 ports in 13 countries—as well as the four-day Holland America Line Antarctica Experience—sailing round-trip from Fort Lauderdale. The cruise also offers seven ports exclusive to Grand Voyages, including Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile, home to a marooned Scottish sailor for nearly five years and thought to be the inspiration for Daniel Defoe’s classic novel of the same name.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

For a limited time, guests who book the 129-day "Grand World Voyage" and 70-day "Grand South America & Antarctica" receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit per guest, a 3 percent pay-in-full discount, a free Wi-Fi Surf package and more. Additional perks for all guests who book early include a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories.

On each Grand Voyage, Holland America Line provides superior amenities and unexpected experiences. Guests can relax during leisurely days at sea, taking advantage of the extra time to participate in shipboard activities. Shipboard entertainment in the evening includes local cultural performers and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain’s Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

