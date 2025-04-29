Riviera Travel Announces Three New Grand Tours in 2026

Riviera Travel has announced the expansion of its Grand Tour collection with three new 2026 itineraries. These new itineraries combine Riveria’s river cruises with its expertly crafted land tours, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy extended journeys to iconic destinations. Each Grand Tour includes an additional week of exploration, complete with hand-picked accommodations in prime locations, immersive excursions led by expert local guides and tour managers, and convenient transfers between hotel and ship via plane, bus, or train.

Riviera Travel is now offering three new Grand Tours for 2026, exclusively for American travelers:

Grand Tour of the Heart of Italy to Portugal's Douro Valley Cruise: With four departures in 2026, this 14-night itinerary begins with seven nights in Perugia, Umbria. Guests will enjoy locally guided tours of Assisi, Spoleto and Perugia; winery and olive mill tastings; a tour of the Frasassi Caves; a scenic cruise on Lake Trasimeno; and a traditional lunch at a local agriturismo—a family-run farmhouse exclusive to the Italian countryside. Following their immersive land tour, guests will fly to Porto, where they will board the Douro Elegance and embark on a "Douro, Porto and Salamanca" river cruise, sailing through Portugal’s picturesque wine country and partaking in locally guided tours of the region’s historic destinations.

Grand Tour of Italian Lakes, Swiss Mountains and Majestic River Rhine Cruise: With five departures in 2026, this 14-night itinerary starts with seven nights in Baveno, Maggiore, where guests will discover the waterfront province, experiencing a guided tour of the palace on Isola Bella and exploring Lake Maggiore, Lake Como and Lake Orta. Following their land tour, guests will travel by bus to Basel, where they will embark upon a reverse Rhine Cruise to Switzerland river cruise. During this seven-night itinerary offered onboard George Eliot, Oscar Wilde and the new Riviera Resplendence—which joins Rivera’s fleet in 2026—travelers will visit historic towns and take in Alpine views along the famed Swiss waterways.

The Grand Tour of France Provence, Paris & River Seine Cruise: With five departures in 2026, this 14-night itinerary starts with seven nights in Aix-en-Provence, where guests will enjoy guided walking tours, a vineyard tour and tasting, and visits to both Medieval Avignon and the Luberon mountains. Following their land tour, guests will travel by train to Paris, embarking upon Riviera’s "Seine, Paris, and Normandy" itinerary. During their seven-night cruise onboard Jane Austen, guests will travel through the heart of Normandy, visiting historic sites along the way before arriving in the “City of Light.”

In tandem with this launch, guests can save up to 40 percent off on these Grand Tours exclusively if booked by May 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

