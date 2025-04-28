New in Cruise: Cruising Returns to Providence, Trade Updates

Cruise tourism is sailing back into Providence, RI. Announced on Friday, small-ship American Cruise Lines is adding the city to its New England itineraries for the first time in four years as part of a long-term, collaborative partnership with the City of Providence led by Mayor Brett Smiley and the State of Rhode Island. During Phase One of the plan, starting in May, cruise ships will arrive at a new floating dock at 25 India Street, adjacent to the Seastreak Ferry Terminal. For cruise passengers, that location is within walking distance of Providence's top local attractions including the culinary scene in Fox Point and Wickenden Street, the historic John Brown House Museum, the pedestrian friendly waterfront and the RISD Museum. Phase Two of the initiative will involve constructing a permanent dock along the Providence River. The goal of the cruise-government collaboration is to establish permanent cruise infrastructure and reintroduce Providence as a key coastal destination and potential future homeport. Cruise Line News Riviera River Cruises launched a new river vessel, Riviera Rose, which has a unique split-level design. Now sailing Portugal's Douro River, the 114-passenger ship is the first of a new generation of Riviera vessels. Victory Cruise Lines christened its 190-passenger Victory I in Toronto on Sunday. The moment signified the return of the small-ship cruise line led by John Waggoner, founder and CEO. Now sailing the Great Lakes, Victory is the only cruise company to dock at Chicago’s downtown Navy Pier, where Victory II will be christened on May 12, 2025. Both ships will operate 10 -to-15- night voyages from Chicago, Toronto, Milwaukee and Montreal now through October.

Holland America Line detailed its 2027 "Grand Voyages," while Unforgettable Croatia unveiled its 2026 small-ship cruise line-up. Azamara will debut 13 entertainment experiences in 2026, everything from original, exclusive-to-Azamara Cruises stage shows to interactive game shows and themed musical experiences and pop-up moments.

Citing a rescheduled drydock, Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled Carnival Magic's voyages between April 18, 2026, and May 24, 2026, according to Cruise Industry News. HX, celebrating its 130th anniversary in 2026, is expanding its North American team in the areas of business development, marketing and tour operations.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, told Seatrade Cruise News that NCLH is in advanced talks with two European destinations for supplying green methanol. That more eco-friendly fuel is intended for Norwegian Cruise Line's last two Prima-Plus ships. The first will be methanol-ready in 2027, the other launching in 2028 with methanol engines, pipes and tanks.

In luxury cruising, Four Seasons Yachts has revealed its new shore excursions for Four Seasons I, which begins sailing in early 2026. Silversea revealed more detail about its new hotel in southern Chile, designed to serve the line's Antarctica-bound travelers. Seabourn Expeditions released its 2026 fall and winter schedules and 2027 winter and spring schedules. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises unveiled new 2025 travel deals, while Explora Journeys opened bookings for its Monaco Grand Prix Experience.