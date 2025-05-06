Holland America Celebrates Guide Dog's Legacy With Ceremony

Holland America Line hosted a special ceremony onboard Rotterdam to honor Joska (pronounced “YO-skuh”), the first service dog to become a 5-Star Mariner and receive the prestigious Platinum Medallion from the cruise line. Joska, who passed away in February 2025 at the age of 12, was more than just a guide dog, she was a beloved companion to Cornelia and Cornelis Marinussen, spending much of her life aboard Holland America Line ships with her human family.

Joska enabled the Marinussens to explore destinations like the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean and everywhere in between. More than a guide dog to the Marinussens, she was a regular fixture on board. Joska was also present at significant Holland America Line milestones, including the cruise line’s 150th anniversary celebration in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in April 2023.

To commemorate Joska's life of service and loyalty to the Marinussens, Holland America Line unveiled a special plaque aboard Rotterdam, which is now permanently displayed in the elevator bay next to the ship’s atrium, ensuring memories of Joska live on.

"We are deeply honored that Holland America Line is commemorating Joska's life in such a meaningful way," said Cornelis and Cornelia. "Joska spent more than 900 nights aboard Holland America Line ships, forging friendships with guests and crew on every voyage. Knowing that her legacy will continue with Holland America Line is truly heartwarming."

In a tribute to Joska's life, Holland America Line also announced a new charitable initiative. Funds raised from the cruise line’s On Deck for a Cause walks taking place on Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam during the summer sailing season will support the KNFG Geleidehonden, the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation. This organization, which placed Joska with the Marinussens and has since provided them with their current guide dog, Wylou, trains guide dogs for visually impaired individuals and those with other disabilities, including children with autism, people in wheelchairs and those with PTSD.

Holland America Line's On Deck for a Cause walks are non-competitive 5k fundraising walks held on each cruise. Guests are invited to participate and donate to the Holland America Line Foundation, which supports various charities.

The donations through On Deck for A Cause aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam not only honor Joska's legacy but also underscore Holland America Line's dedication to supporting the work of the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation. Through this partnership, more individuals will benefit from the companionship and assistance of trained guide dogs, ensuring Joska's spirit lives on.

