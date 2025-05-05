New in Cruise: Big News From Cayman, Hawaii and the Bahamas

Popular ports of call in the Cayman Islands, Hawaii and the Bahamas were in the news last week. In the Cayman Islands, voters overwhelmingly voted "no" to the ballot question: "Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure. According to Cruise Hive, 64 percent of voters said "no," while only 29 percent said “yes."

Last Friday, the Hawaii State Legislature increased the transient accommodations tax (TAT) to 11 percent. For the first time as well, the tax will apply to cruise ship guests. The per person tax will apply only for the time that guests are in Hawaii, not for the entire length of their cruise itinerary.

In the Bahamas, a large fire broke out at downtown Nassau and spread to multiple structures just 900 feet from the entrance to the Nassau Cruise Port, although port facilities were reportedly not impacted. Cruise ships continued to call at the port after the fire. Cruise Radio reported that multiple structures along Bay Street, Victoria Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue were engulfed in flames, many destroyed.

Royal Caribbean Reports Strong Q1 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Group, parent of Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Silversea and other cruise brands, reported first quarter 2025 earnings. Net income for first quarter 2025 was $0.7 billion or $2.70 per share compared to net income of $0.4 billion or $1.35 per share for first quarter 2024. "Bookings for 2025 have remained on track, cancellation levels are normal, and we continue to see excellent close-in demand" said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

Highlights of the first quarter? The group achieved record Wave Season bookings. During April, bookings were greater than the same month in 2024. Close-in bookings continue to show strength. Booked load factors remain in line with prior years and at higher rates. Guest spending—both onboard and for pre-cruise purchases—continues to exceed prior years. And spending is driven by greater participation at higher prices.

Ships and Trips

On the ship front, Norwegian Cruise Lines unveiled updates being made this spring to Norwegian Epic and Pride of America. Separately, Mitsui Ocean Cruises recently acquired two former Seabourn ships. The luxury Japanese cruise brand is now expanding sales into the North American market. What's the brand all about and what can U.S. and Canadian guests expect aboard and ashore? Check out sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor’s original story this past week, providing "intel" and insight from several top Mitsui executives.

Seabourn introduced its “2027 World Cruise: Australia & South Pacific Panorama.” The 145-day round-trip voyage from Miami will visit the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and South America. Sailing between January 5 and May 30, 2027, Seabourn Quest will travel nearly 34,000 nautical miles and visit 87 destinations in 19 countries. In addition, Aurora Expeditions announced a women-only Antarctica voyage, while Riviera River Cruises offers three new Grand Tours in 2026.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unveiled its 2025-2026 Antarctica program on Hanseatic Spirit and Hanseatic Inspiration. Americans and Canadians typically opt for Hanseatic Inspiration, given that both English and German are the official languages spoken by crew on board.

More Cruise News

Travel Agent just boarded Celestyal Cruises' new Celestyal Journey for a weeklong voyage to the Greek Isles and several Adriatic Sea ports. Here's a sneak peek above at our suite, No. 10035. Launched in the mid-1990s as Holland America Line's Ryndam, the recently revitalized ship also sailed for another line prior to its acquisition by Celestyal. Stay tuned for more about the ship and the onboard product in an upcoming story at TravelAgentCentral.com.

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled new onboard cruise experiences for couples, while MSC Cruises is offering an enhanced entertainment lineup for families. Guests will find high-energy game shows, interactive experiences, parades and parties. For example, the LEGO Family Game Show, which debuted recently on MSC World America, will be added to all ships across the fleet starting in June 2025.

On the trade front, Explora Journeys is launching a co-branded website for travel advisors. Also, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has expanded its global sales team. Jeremy McClellan, former director of luxury sales at Marriott’s Luxury Group, is the new vice president, trade sales and support, reporting to Kristian Anderson, senior vice president, global sales. McClellan will oversee trade sales, inside sales and the partner assistance team across the Americas. In addition, Julio Lopez has been appointed vice president, sales enablement – global reservations, where he will oversee global reservations operations across key contact centers worldwide. Based in Fort Lauderdale, he'll also report to Anderson.

