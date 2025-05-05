Princess Cruises Unveils 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage

Princess Cruises has announced a 129-day "World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage" set for 2027. Setting sail aboard Coral Princess in January 2027, the journey visits 61 destinations across 20 countries and three continents.

On sale now, there are three departure options with a 129-day journey sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on January 6, 2027, a 114-day round-trip departure from Los Angeles on January 21, 2027, and a 110-day cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver, also on January 21, 2027.

The journey will include visits to "bustling cities, iconic landmarks, ancient wonders and tropical escapes." Guests will get a chance to visit:

The Panama Canal , followed by four Hawaiian Islands

, followed by four Hawaiian Islands The South Pacific , including Samoa , Fiji and Vanuatu

, including , and Australia and New Zealand , from Brisbane and Tasmania to both islands of New Zealand

, from and to both islands of New Zealand Southeast Asia , with visits to Indonesia , Thailand , and Hong Kong

, with visits to , , and Japan , including Okinawa and Osaka

, including and Alaska with six destinations in "The Great Land"

with six destinations in "The Great Land" Vancouver, before the voyage ends in Los Angeles

The voyage will take guests to 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including The Great Barrier Reef (Australia), Ha Long Bay (Vietnam), Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Sydney Opera House. With an overnight in Hong Kong and late nights in Anchorage (Whittier), Cairns, Honolulu, Osaka, Singapore, Suva, Sydney and Tokyo, guests will have plenty to time to explore the destinations and their local cultures. While onboard, the 35,400-nautical mile journey crosses the Equator and International Date Line twice.

In addition, shorter segments from four to 68 days are available from ports like Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver. Guests, however, who book the 110-, 114- or 129-day World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage by October 3, 2025, will receive early booking perks, including:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Air credits for balcony accommodations or higher

Roundtrip airport transfers

Onboard credit of up to $1,500 per person, based on accommodation level booked

More details about the voyage can be found at www.princess. com .

Related Stories

MSC Cruises Unveils New Family Entertainment for Summer 2025

Norwegian Unveils Upgrades to Norwegian Epic & Pride of America

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Unveils Antarctic Program for 2025-26

Riviera Travel Announces Three New Grand Tours in 2026