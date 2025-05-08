Royal Caribbean Unveils Entertainment, Dining on Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has unveiled new entertainment and dining experiences onboard Star of the Seas, debuting in August 2025 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), FL. New for Star of the Seas will be five signature shows across stage, air, water and ice. All-day entertainment options will include new theatrical productions, live music and stunts from high divers, aerialists and more. The ship also offers more than 40 food and beverage outlets.

Entertainment

From day to night, vacationers can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences across the ship’s eight neighborhoods. Headlining the entertainment lineup is “Back to the Future: The Musical,” traveling straight from Broadway. Vacationers can enjoy classic rock hits played by the onboard orchestra, accompanied by choreography and special effects, and surprise Royal Caribbean twists.

At the Royal Theater, adventurers of all ages can enjoy a new signature production, “Create.” The show follows the journey of a curious robot, KRE-8, harnessing song, dance, visual arts and all forms of expression.

At the AquaTheater, families can watch “Pirates & Mermaids,” a show that combines dance, artistic swimming and diving skills, all set to a comedic vibe, as the pirates meet the mermaids, culminating in a heart-warming lesson about the treasure of life. “Torque,” another aqua show with stunts by athletic artists, synchronized swimmers, dancers and slackliners, will also debut at the AquaTheater. Plus, guests can visit Absolute Zero for “SOL,” starring the vacation brand’s largest ice-skating cast yet. The ice show follows the sun’s path, complete with stunts and visuals.

Guests can also visit The Attic for an adults-only comedy show.

Dining Experiences

Making its debut on Star of the Seas, Lincoln Park Supper Club in the Central Park neighborhood offers a multi-course dining journey inspired by 1930s Chicago. The sensory-rich experience pairs live jazz music with cocktails and dishes that nod back to iconic dining spots in the “Windy City,” from the Chez Paree club to the famed dining spot, The Pump Room.

For a pre-show dinner, guests can savor premium cuts at Chops Grille, enjoy hibachi at Izumi Hibachi & Sushi or savor a range of dishes at Celebration Table, a private dining experience perfect for every occasion.

The AquaDome Market, a food hall exclusive to Icon Class ships, will house five food stands, including three new ones serving up barbecued meats, Southeast Asian regional favorites and South American staples such as empanadas and arepas. In between the adventures, guests can alternatively head for the family-favorite Surfside Eatery, refuel at Basecamp in Thrill Island or go culinary globetrotting with more than 12 cuisines available each day at Windjammer, the largest buffet in the fleet.

There are plenty of ways to party the night away from singing hits at late-night karaoke or going for the jackpot at Casino Royale. Star of the Seas has more than 20 bars and nightlife spots across returning favorites such as Dueling Pianos, Rye & Bean for coffee-infused cocktails, the New Orleans-inspired Lou’s and Bubbles for a toast under the stars in Central Park.

Star of the Seas will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean getaways with stops to Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Starting December 2025, vacationers onboard the ship can also visit Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, the first of its kind in the Royal Beach Club Collection.

For more information, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.

