The Moorings Returns to the Abacos, Bahamas

Yacht charter company The Moorings has announced the return of charter operations to the Abacos, Bahamas for the upcoming charter season. Two years removed from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the islands and cays of the Abacos have returned to form, and The Moorings will resume offering charter vacations beginning in December 2021.

Now based at the Abaco Beach Resort in Marsh Harbour, The Moorings fleet will consist of three- and four-cabin power catamarans, including the flagship 534PC, as well as three- and four-cabin sailing catamarans, such as the Moorings 5000. Available to book now, The Moorings power catamarans will be available to charter beginning in December, with the sailing catamaran fleet available from April 2022.

Touted as “a boater’s delight,” the Abacos offer an alternative to the Exumas’ cruising ground to the south. The Abacos have more manageable sailing than the Exumas chain, with line of sight sailing and a variety of islands, cays, beaches, towns, bars and restaurants accessible in very short distances, making it well-suited for charterers of all experience levels. In addition, the destination is easily accessible via flights from multiple airports in Florida or Nassau.

“The Abacos have long been one of our most popular charter destinations,” said Josie Tucci, vice president of sales and marketing in a press statement. “Hurricane Dorian in 2019 truly devastated the region, and our business and many of our employees were severely impacted. That makes this return to operations such a rewarding and exciting development, and we very much look forward to welcoming guests aboard in just a few short months.”

Visit www.moorings.com.

