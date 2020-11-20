Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils 2023 Lineup, Black Friday Deal

Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled its new summer 2023 itineraries that include Caribbean island-hopping, European explorations and Alaskan glacier viewing. It's the earliest that Norwegian has ever opened future itineraries for sale.

The cruise line also launched a Black Friday Sale, which the cruise line characterizes as its best deal of the year (see below for more details).

The new 2023 itineraries include several noteworthy "firsts" for Norwegian including these:

The cruise line's first visit to Nessebar, Bulgaria on Norwegian Jade 's " Extraordinary Journeys" sailing through the Mediterranean and Black Seas

on 's " Journeys" sailing through the and The debut of Norwegian Bliss at Bermuda 's Royal Naval Dockyard during a seven-day roundtrip voyage from New York to Bermuda

at 's during a seven-day roundtrip voyage from to Norwegian Jade’s first visit to Bodrum, Turkey, and Paros, Greece during the ship's seven-day summer roundtrip voyages from Athens (Piraeus), with sailings through October 15.

Europe

In the Mediterranean, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade will sail five to 11-day cruises from May through October 2023.

For example, from May 6 through October 13, Norwegian Breakaway will offer port intensive itineraries during 10-day Greek Isles roundtrip cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; ports of call will include Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France and more.

Sailing a series of northern European cruises from May 8 through October 17, Norwegian Getaway’s nine-day Baltic roundtrip voyages from Copenhagen, Denmark will hav an overnight stay in St. Petersburg, Russia, giving passengers 36 hours of shore time in that port. This itinerary also includes calls to Warnemünde, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; Stockholm, Sweden; and Helsinki, Finland, and includes extended port time (nine to 15 hours) in those ports.

Bermuda and Alaska

For the first time on a May 21, 2023 sailing, Norwegian Bliss will call at Norfolk, Virginia, the gateway to Virginia Beach and Colonial Williamsburg. The ship will, as previously noted, sail to Bermuda's Royal Naval Dockyard from New York; it will operate five- and seven-day roundtrips and passengers will have plenty of shore time in Bermuda with a double overnight stay.

Between April 22 and October 15, 2023, four ships—Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Sun and two of the brand’s newest Breakaway Plus-class vessel, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy—will sail five to nine-day voyages from Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; and Seward, Alaska.

Highlights? Every seven and nine-day itinerary will offer a glacier experience where guests can observe the icy structures from the top deck as the ship sails by.

In addition, select voyages for Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Sun will call to Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s new pier at Icy Strait Point, where guests can disembark and immerse themselves in the wilderness and support the local shops and community.

The Caribbean

Starting June 2 through Dec. 29, Norwegian Sky will sail three and four-day roundtrip cruises from Miami, calling at Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay—the company's private Bahamian island.

What's to do? Great Stirrup Cay's newly opened Silver Cove offers luxurious private villas that guests can rent, or, instead, they can head for the island's Mandara Spa or simply relax along the beach. Voyages will operate between April 16, 2023 and December 6, 2023.

Cruising roundtrip from Miami, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Sky will offer a mix of five to nine-day sailings between the eastern and western Caribbean. Those itineraries offers calls at such ports as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; George Town, Cayman Islands; Roatan Island, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; Harvest Caye, the company's private island destination in Belize; and more.

Canada and New England

From August 27, 2023 through Oct. 29, 2023, Norwegian Escape will homeport in New York City offering seven-day roundtrip cruises to Canada and New England, making calls to Newport, Rhode Island; Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; and Saint John, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

In addition, Norwegian Pearl will sail a series of seven-day, point-to-point cruises to/from Boston and Quebec City, Canada between August 25 and October 13 with visits to Bar Harbor; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island and Saguenay, Quebec, Canada.

Deal: Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 30 percent off any voyage on any ship. Those booking a cruise during Norwegian’s Black Friday Sale will also be entitled to all five Free at Sea offers, including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi and discounted rates for friends and family. The Black Friday offer is available for all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 through the newly released 2023.

