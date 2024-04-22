Princess Cruises, Fincantieri Postpone Delivery of Another Ship

Princess Cruises and shipbuilder Fincantieri have announced the mutual decision to postpone the delivery of the next Sphere Class ship, Star Princess. Following a comprehensive review of the remaining construction milestones, both parties have elected to adjust the ship's delivery date from July 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025, which will result in the cancelation of the nine sailings.

The new inaugural sailings of Star Princess will sail round-trip from Barcelona and include an 11-day Mediterranean voyage on October 4, 2025, and a seven-day Mediterranean voyage on October 15, 2025, which precedes a 14-day transatlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale on October 22, 2025, for the ship’s first Caribbean season. These three new cruises will open for sale on April 30, 2024.

Guests who are booked on any of the impacted voyages will be given the chance to book another sailing aboard Star Princess’ brand-new sister ship Sun Princess or any other Princess ship. Guests can alternatively elect to rebook and receive future cruise and onboard credits, depending on the cruise they select. Lastly, guests have the option to cancel and receive a full refund of the cruise fare.

Good to know: Princess will protect travel agent commissions on all bookings that have been paid in full.

Star Princess is the second in the new Sphere Class of ships for Princess. Sister ship Sun Princess, built by Fincantieri in Monfalcone, debuted in February after two of its own delays. That said, this delay was only 20 days, however—first set to debut on February 8, then on the 18th, before finally setting sail on its inaugural sailing on the 28th.

For more details, visit www.princess.com.

