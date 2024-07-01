Princess Launches “Best Price Guarantee” on 2025-26 Cruises

Princess Cruises has launched its new “Better than Best Price Guarantee” for 2025 and 2026 voyages. Guests can book their Princess vacation with the added confidence of knowing they are securing the best price available. The promotion runs from July 1 to September 2, 2024.

With the “Better than Best Price Guarantee,” guests are assured that if they find a better price for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess will honor the lower rate and provide 120 percent of the difference in the form of an onboard credit.

Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises said, “With our booking volume for 2025 voyages already nearly 30 percent higher than it has ever been at this point in the typical booking cycle, securing your spot early has never been more important and this offer not only guarantees the best rates, but also ensures guests can choose their preferred dates and destinations. This way, guests can enjoy the best selection of Princess worldwide destinations and accommodations, knowing they have the best rate available for their cruise.”

The details: If guests booking a cruise between July 1 and September 2, 2024, for any 2025 or 2026 departure, find an active, publicly available lower price for the identical verified booking on princess.com prior to the final payment of the cruise, they can submit a Guarantee Claim Form and Princess will give the guest an onboard credit with a value of 120 percent of the difference between what the guest actually paid for the original booking the located fare.

Guests can choose from inclusive packages such as Princess Plus and Princess Premier for a range of amenities including Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities, and more.

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.princess.com.

