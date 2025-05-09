Sea Cloud Cruises Elevates North American Leadership

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced the promotion of senior leadership in North America as part of its market expansion. The company named Mirell Reyes as CEO of North America and Kevin Smith as chief sales officer (CSO) of Sea Cloud Cruises. In her role, Reyes will oversee all sales, marketing and communications in the region, while Smith, as CSO, will lead North American sales and take on responsibility for global consortia partnerships. Reyes will report to newly appointed Global Chief Operating Officer Victoria Seidel, who is based in Germany and serves as shareholder as well as board member.

Reyes and Smith joined Sea Cloud Cruises in mid-2023, tasked to grow the brand in North America. During that brief time, the boutique cruise line has earned preferred-supplier status in consortia including Signature Travel Network and Virtuoso. Moving the brand to an all-inclusive pricing, including shore excursions, has been welcomed by advisors. The duo has also elevated the experience further with Cultivated Journeys, which bring shipboard enrichment focused on culture, culinary, art, wellness and history to the beautiful vessels.

Guest chefs and lecturers attracting North American travelers include Michael Collantes, Laurent Tourondel and Mario Pagan, veteran journalists Kerry Sanders and Joel Siedman, and iconic literature figures, including Books & Books' Mitch Kaplan. Sea Cloud Cruises’ ongoing partnership with Steinway continues to showcase music onboard with performers including Travis Moser. Reyes and Smith have also developed new Exclusive Cultural Immersions and Signature pre- and post-stays in Istanbul, Marrakesh and Panama City.

With over 35 years of combined experience in the cruise industry, Reyes and Smith have built successful careers in travel and hospitality with a shared passion for luxury small ship cruising. For more information, visit www.seacloud.com.

Related Stories

MSC Cruises Announces New Senior VP of Trade Sales in the U.S.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Partnership With Approach Guides

Royal Caribbean Unveils Entertainment, Dining on New Ship

Carnival Launches Ticketless Platform for Shore Excursions