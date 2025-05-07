MSC Cruises Announces New Senior VP of Trade Sales in the U.S.

MSC Cruises has announced that Erin Douglas will serve as senior vice president of trade sales in the U.S. starting May 12. Douglas joined MSC Cruises in 2022 and previously served as VP of field sales before being named VP of strategic partnerships for the company.

In her new role, Douglas will lead MSC Cruises’ trade sales and relations initiatives, focusing on strengthening partnerships with travel agencies and advisors. She will report directly to Suzanne Salas, EVP of marketing, ecommerce and sales for MSC Cruises USA.

Salas said, “Erin will play a pivotal role in leading trade sales, supporting our commercial functions and plans for growth in the U.S. market. In 2025, we have seen record-breaking trade sales numbers, and we are confident she is the right person to continue supporting our travel advisors through those efforts and beyond. She is well respected within the industry and has an accomplished history, and we look forward to her contributions in this new capacity.”

Douglas brings over two decades of cruise industry experience, with a strong emphasis on business development and account management success. Before Joining MSC Cruises, she served as senior director of strategic partnerships, after starting out as a travel advisor.

Douglas commented, “I’m honored to step into this new role at such a pivotal time of expansion and opportunity at MSC Cruises. Our travel partners are at the heart of our growth and success, and I’m deeply committed to elevating those relationships and driving meaningful sales strategies across the trade channel. Together, we’ll continue to build momentum and bring more guests aboard to experience the exceptional value and experiences MSC Cruises delivers across the globe.”

