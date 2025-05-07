Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Partnership With Approach Guides

In celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Atlas Ocean Voyages is launching a partnership with Approach Guides to empower travel advisors with co-brandable content experiences, making it easier to market their business and earn more.

The solution offers instantly co-brandable marketing pages, known as “content experiences,” that highlight differentiated aspects of the Atlas Ocean Voyages experience, including the itineraries, onboard experiences, destinations, ships and special promotions. Leveraging personalization-enabling AI, travel advisors can deliver "hyper-personalized" content experiences at all client marketing touchpoints—website, email, social media, even at in-person events with QR codes. To add to the personalized selling, content experiences employ targeted calls to action that drive private leads directly to advisors.

“Equipped with this new technology, advisors can showcase all of the special Atlas touches that delight clients, without the time-consuming, mundane tasks associated with traditional marketing,” said Colleen Rodriguez, vice president of marketing at Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Technology from Approach Guides, a leading content optimization platform for travel brands, is powering the offering. “Atlas Ocean Voyages wants advisor partners to be capable of delivering the same type of personalized service as they deliver aboard their yacht expeditions. And they can now do it in no time,” said Approach Guides co-founder and CMO Jennifer Raezer. “The technology frees advisors up to do what they do best: sell a world-class product and fulfill their clients’ travel dreams."

The service is available immediately and at no cost for travel advisors. Travel partners can get started by co-branding their first content experience by going to inspires.to/atlas (no login required).

