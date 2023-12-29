SeaDream Yacht Club Upgrades Fleet with Shore Power Connectivity

Luxury boutique cruise line SeaDream Yacht Club will upgrade its entire fleet with shore power connectivity, enabling zero emissions in ports. Being able to connect to shoreside electricity enables the yachts to turn off their engines and reduce emissions to zero in ports that offer shore power facilities.

SeaDream II successfully underwent the upgrade during a recent planned yard-stay at Naval Rocha Yard in Lisbon. Identical sister ship SeaDream I will be upgraded during its planned yard stay in April 2024.

Since 2013, the company has powered its yachts with lighter, less polluting fuel, significantly reducing emissions. The line’s recent upgrade of shore power capabilities marks the latest in a decades-long commitment to sustainability in luxury travel. SeaDream’s yachting itineraries are optimized for slower speed and lower fuel consumption, significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional cruises.

More than a decade ago, SeaDream Yacht Club introduced a full plant-based menu. Offering a range of plant-based alternatives at sea, as well as sourcing more goods locally and minimizing food waste, substantially contributes to a reduced carbon footprint. SeaDream Yacht Club has also eliminated unnecessary single-use plastic across the fleet, replacing plastic items with more sustainable options or removing single-use items altogether. Along those lines, all SeaDream guests receive a personalized glass bottle, which can be refilled at water stations across the yachts, significantly reducing the number of plastic water bottles. In addition, biodegradable, organic luxury bath amenities are available in all staterooms and suites.

All SeaDream Yacht Club voyages include late-night departures, often with overnight stays, aiming to maximize time spent in port for deeper cultural immersion and enhance local value creation for communities and businesses.

For more information, visit www.seadream.com.

Related Stories

San Diego Boosts Cruise Ship Shore Power Capability

Norwegian Reveals New Fall & Winter 2025/26 Sailings

Five 2024 Travel Trends Driving Guest Choices: MSC Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces New 2025 Arctic Expeditions