Taste of Greece: Celestyal Cruises' Hellenic Diversions and Dining

Editor's Note: This the second in a three-part series about Celestyal Cruises. Our first story covered the brand's approach to cruising, revitalization of its ships, a third ship coming next March and more.

Celestyal Cruises’ guests book their Greek Isles cruise to stroll through whitewashed villages, taste the local food and wine at taverns and cafes, bask on beaches and mingle with “the locals.” But on Travel Agent's recent voyage on Celestyal Crystal, this destination-focused line also delivered a “good taste of Greece” in its onboard experience of activities and dining.

The line's 2021 voyages will be finished up later this month, but here's a look at what guests can expect for that "Taste of Greece" experience onboard when the line resumes service in March 2022:

Sailing with a Greek Band

After guests boarded on embarkation day in Piraeus, Greece, El Greco, a Greek band, welcomed guests with a selection of Greek instrumental songs. Later that same day, they shifted to “Sailing on Greek Waves” selections.

Our view of the band? It was comprised of excellent musicians who entertained throughout the cruise both during stand-alone musical offerings and in production shows. One highlight was listening to a band member play the bouzouki, a long-necked folk instrument.

Dance, Dance, Dance

Cruisers often like to cut loose and hit the dance floor on vacation. On Celestyal Crystal, guests could learn the basic steps of how to “Dance like a Greek: SIRTAKI” at the Helios Bar.

In addition, after a day of sightseeing in Patmos, some cruisers took the line's “Kalamatianos” dance lesson on the ship. This dance is often considered the "National Dance of Greece." As they danced in a chain and held hands, cruisers also moved in a counterclockwise circular fashion.

As for late night dance action, following the ship’s call in Santorini on one port day, guests were invited to “Santorini Blue and White Dance Party” with energetic music and dancing in the Eros Lounge on Deck 8. Since the Greek flag is blue and white, guests were invited to dress in those colors for the party that began at 10:45 p.m.

On another night, a “Greek Fusion Disco Party” rocked the ship’s Horizon Lounge with music spun by DJ Alberto.

Greece Enrichment

Given the cruise line's strong destination focus, it's not surprising that Celestyal's enrichment presentations in the comfortable Muses Lounge had a decidedly Greek tone.

For example, one enrichment lecture focused on Santorini’s volcano and its global impact, another on “Minoan Culture and the Island of Crete.” Cruisers also learned about how ancient Greek philosophy forms the foundation for today’s science during "Greek Philosophy and the Start of Science."

Among the Greek isles visited by Celestyal Cruises is Rhodes and Lindos is one of the island's most popular destinations to visit. // Photo by Susan J. Young

Some talks were island-specific, such as "Rhodes, An Island Like No Other."

In addition, it certainly helps to know Greek mythology basics when going ashore, so early in the cruise, the line offered a “Back in Time to Ancient Greece” presentation. Guests got the scoop on ancient gods and goddesses and tales of mythology.

On the practical side, cruisers could also take a basic Greek language lesson. Guests learned basic Greek words to use ashore—such as "kalimera," or “good morning,” and “efcharisto” for “thank you.”

Production/Theater Shows

What a hoot the “Hellenic Voyage” show was in the Muses Lounge on Deck 8. Travel Agent enjoyed this Greek traditional party with dancing and singing.

It's a down-home look at local culture. Yes, this show was rooted in tradition. Yes, it was colorful and musically enjoyable. Yes, it was even a bit hoakey, too, but that just added to the charm.

Guests were asked to wear blue-and-white clothing and many "hammed it up" with the performers by standing, clapping, swaying and getting into the feel of the Greek folkloric experience as the ship sailed to the next destination.

Another night’s show, “Mythologia,” a production of Cirque Fantastic, also looked back to the world of the gods and goddesses of ancient Greece. Shows were typically offered twice in the evening, such as at 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Drinks With a Greek Flair

Creative cocktails are served by Celestyal in its sports bar and other lounges around the ship. // Photo by Susan J. Young

Celestyal Crystal has many lounges that serve creative cocktails. During the port day in Mykonos, guests could order the premium cocktail of the day, "Mykonos Dusk." On another day, the line offered "Aphrodite Paradise," which we observed several guests ordering as a preface to relaxing on deck and soaking in the sea views.

Good to know: The line’s unlimited drinks package provides access to a range of select alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that can be ordered in lounges across the ship. Included in the drinks package are beers, house wines, nonalcoholic cocktails, spirits, soft drinks, exotic teas and coffee, and a variety of other Greek beverages.

International and Greek Dishes

Celestyal’s cuisine is best described as international cuisine blended with Greek gastronomy. The line sources many fresh, local ingredients as the ship travels. The line’s corporate chef is Yves Sou, who was born in Cambodia, raised in France and has lived in many international destinations.

Early birds can enjoy coffee starting at 6 a.m. at the Helios Bar, and then breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m. at both the Leda Buffet and Aura Buffet on Deck 9, with a robust lineup of offerings. Or, guests can order a la carte breakfast with table service, at the Amalthia Restaurant (ordered a la carte) on Deck 8.

Celestyal Crystal's Amalthia Restaurant // Photo by Susan J. Young

In the casual "buffet" restaurants, cruisers don’t serve themselves. Crew members are behind the buffet counters to assist. Guests simply let the crew member know what they desire or point to it; the food is plated and handed to them.

Or, if they’re ordering more than one food item, the plate is then passed down the line to another crew member (all servers wear disposable gloves) who will add other desired items. Another crew member then places the plate on a tray with silverware and hands that to the guest.

Lunch is also served in the same restaurants mentioned above. Just keep in mind that European dining times tend to be a bit later than the American approach. So, cruisers should not expect lunch starting at 11 a.m. Lunch began on many days at noon, 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m., and continued to about 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., varying by restaurant.

The lunch buffets carried a robust selection of fruit, salads, appetizers, vegetables, rice or potatoes, freshly baked rolls and bread, and a good selection of entrees—everything from Greek moussaka to chicken, fish, sausages and even American-style burgers. A separate dessert buffet serves up yummy sweet treats.

If cruisers have been ashore all day and miss lunch on the ship, one nice plus is the “pass around” of afternoon small bites in the ship’s bars and lounges—usually between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Salad at dinner in the Olympus Restaurant // Photo by Susan J. Young

Dinner is open seating between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in both the Amalthia Restaurant on Deck 8 and the Olympus Restaurant on Deck 5, which is where Travel Agent dined nightly.

One tasty entree with a Greek flair was the Ikarian Soufico Casserole—a traditional dish created with baked layered potatoes, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Alternatively, on that night, guests could also order a Grilled Pork Cutlet Normandy, Pan Seared Sole Fish Filet or Osso Buco of Veal. The menus also featured many appetizers, salads and yummy desserts, including one adorned with a small Greek flag (see photo below).

A tasty Greek dessert served in the Olympus Restaurant on Celestyal Crystal. // Photo by Susan J. Young

In addition to ordering off the dining room menu (and it's important to note that the options on this menu were substantive, a mix of international and Greek dishes), there was also an "a la carte entree" menu with entrees at an added charge.

Guests who so desire can order special menu entrees, such as lobster tail or surf and turf, for an added fee at dinner. // Photo by Susan J. Young

This is a nice option if a couple is celebrating an anniversary or a cruiser just wants something different. On one night, we ordered the lobster tail (€23.95). It was nicely presented, large in size and very tasty.

In-Cabin Dining

What about in-cabin dining? A “Breakfast In Cabin” menu and a separate “Kwik nEasy Menu” are both available in the cabin. Room service is available for a charge by scanning in a menu QR code.

Guests will find room service menus on their desk. // Photo by Susan J. Young

For the breakfast, a full English Breakfast (at minimum for two people) was €15.95 per person, or itemized items, such as a croissant basket, Greek cheeses, a ham and cheese toasted sandwich, fresh fruit salad and so on, were also available at a charge. For the lunch/dinner options at an added fee, cruisers could choose such fare as Prosciutto Crudo, a Bacon Cheese Burger, Vegetarian Burger or Greek Salad.

One other appealing option—given the cruise itinerary—was the Greek Feast pizza (tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, port gyros, bacon, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, bell peppers, black olives, feta and oregano for €11.30).

So, for those who desire a Greek Isles cruise to multiple islands (many not visited by typical itineraries) yet also desire “touches of Greece" onboard as well, Celestyal's product offers a good mix.

Whether cruisers were practicing new steps to a Greek traditional dance, wearing blue and white to a night-time party or just relaxing by the pool with an "Aphrodite Paradise" cocktail, most were having a great time.

By the end of the cruise, guests Americans and Europeans also were routinely greeting each other in the hallway by saying "kalameri" or "good morning" in Greek. It was clear they'd really dived into the Greek experience, whether ashore or on the ship.

Stay tuned for the third story in this series about Celestyal Cruises in the coming weeks; it will focus on the shoreside experience.

For more information on Celestyal Cruises, visit www.celestyalcruises.com.

Related Stories

“Ahoy” Greece: Eastern Med Cruises

Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Cruises and Cruisetours

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator Commences Service

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of New Ship Rotterdam