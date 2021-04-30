Uniworld's "Mystery Cruise" Sells Out; River Line Adds Second Departure

As its first "Mystery Cruise" announced last week sold out in less than 48 hours, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is adding a second "Mystery Cruise" sailing for 2022. This exclusive, 10-day itinerary will depart on September 23, 2022.

The luxury river line said the second "Mystery Cruise" is a one-time offering on a new European itinerary and will travel to completely different destinations than the first "Mystery" offering.

While the first "Mystery Cruise" will be hosted by Ellen Bettridge, Uniworld's president and CEO, who will sail with guests, the second "Mystery Cruise" will have a different "special guest," yet to be announced. Both "Mystery Cruises" will include unique experiences never offered by the brand in the past.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the initial response to our first-ever 'Mystery Cruise,'” said Bettridge in a press announcement. “Our incredible guests sold out the itinerary in less than 48 hours, so we worked quickly to create an all-new, second 'Mystery' offering for those that were unable to secure a booking."

Uniworld’s second "Mystery Cruise" starts at $7,299 per person, including airfare. Good to know: Guests booked on the two "Mystery Cruises" will receive various clues as well as a packing list to prepare in the weeks prior to departure.

“This second 'Mystery' sailing will be similar to the first in that it’s a bucket list trip with surprises at every turn," Bettridge added. "However, it will be on its own exclusive itinerary with experiences that we’ve never offered before."

For more information about the second Mystery Cruise, visit www.uniworld.com.

