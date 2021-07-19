This Week in Cruise Recovery: Canada to Open Early, Venice Bans Ships, NCLH Sues Florida

Top cruise news of the week? Transport Canada will lift the Government of Canada's ban on cruise ships sailing in Canadian waters earlier than expected—by November 1, 2021, rather than as originally planned in February 2022. That will allow lines to plan for the 2022 Alaska season and market any voyages sailing from Vancouver or Victoria, B.C.

After years of discussions on the local, regional and national level within Italy, the Italian Government (via ministerial decree) banned large cruise ships from the Venetian Lagoon and declared the area a national monument; however, for the first time, the government also offered a bit clearer plan for alternative docking for cruise ships, and CLIA Europe said it welcomed that move.

That said, the plan will take time to implement. Since the Venetian ban becomes effective August 1, Costa Cruises, which is sailing cruises to/from Venice this summer, has immediately shifted docking to Trieste, Italy, about two hours away by rail. The line has used Trieste in the past when other circumstances prevented ships from docking in Venice. Guests can still tour Venice on an excursion.

One person on Viking Sky's cruise around Iceland this past week tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated aboard. Guests visiting one remote port were "recalled" to the ship and the vessel returned early to Rejkjavik. No other guests tested positive. Cruises are continuing.

In the battle between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Florida, on Saturday, the CDC won a 2-1 U.S. Court of Appeals' decision that resulted in a "stay"of a lower federal district court's ruling that would have stripped the health agency of its ability to regulate cruise ship operations during a pandemic era; the Saturday ruling means the CDC still has authority to regulate cruise ship operations from U.S. ports including those in Florida via its Conditional Sail Order (CSO) framework. That said, the CDC-FL appeals court case continues.

Separately, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings earlier had sued the State of Florida and asked for a temporary injunction allowing its ships to operate voyages from Florida using a vaccine mandate, something currently illegal under Florida law.

More Cruise News

MSC Cruises expanded its summer 2021 program for Saudi Arabian cruises.

Oceania Cruises introduced renderings and some details about its new suites on Allura, launching in 2023. Separately, Crystal's first expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, has set sail on its inaugural voyage.

American Cruise Lines’ American Jazz, which had become stuck on a Lake Barkley, KY, sandbar during a "Music Cities" river cruise between Memphis and Nashville, was refloated on Friday. The vessel sailed under its own power, was inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard and has since arrived in Nashville, where it will begin operating its next cruise on July 25, 2021.

