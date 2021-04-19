This Week in Cruise Recovery: Good Demand, More Restarts

Within the past week, reports have surfaced that cruise demand is stronger than ever, which bodes well for cruise lines as they make solid plans to restart globally. To note: A December 2020 survey by Cruise Copenhagen showed that 44 percent of past cruise guests or those who experienced a cancelled pandemic-era cruise booking are "likely" or “very likely,” to cruise this year, while 22 percent were undecided.

On the "restart" front, Silversea revealed details about its return to cruising. It will begin sailing in the eastern Mediterranean on June 18 with the new Silver Moon, as reported by our sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor. The cruise line unveiled a collection of nine 10-day voyages sailing roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens), taking in such Greek Isles as Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and Crete, among others, as well as Haifa (Israel) and Cyprus.

While MSC Cruises announced this week a further extension of the temporary pause of its U.S.-based sailings through to and including June 30, 2021, it will also begin more cruise restarts in Europe.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an important technical revision for cruise lines—removing previous language that would have required 12 hours before more guests could transit certain areas; that was an onerous provision that does not apply to either airlines or hotels. But as yet, there is still no movement by the CDC in lifting of its "Conditional Sail" Order (CSO), the main obstacle to sailing from U.S. ports. That said, behind the scenes, U.S. Congressional officials from Florida and Alaska, as well as cruise executives and the State of Florida have turned up the political pressure on the CDC to lift that CSO and to work more closely with the lines to help restart service.

Separately, to assist cruise-selling travel advisors during this pandemic as voyages restart, American Queen Steamboat Company, which began Mississippi River cruising last month, has increased its sales team. Joe Jiffo is the new vice president of sales.

Cruise lines are also getting creative to entice cruisers to book. Holland America Line, celebrating its 148th year in business, launched a new “Have It All” premium package that includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one base cruise fare. Available year-round on all itineraries six days or longer except Grand Voyages, “Have It All” cruise fares represent savings of 50 percent or more off the included amenities compared to purchasing them individually. Guests can still book a fare without this inclusivity too.

Another development this past week is that some destinations are making plans to open up for American travelers, including France, which plans to begin opening in May 2021.

