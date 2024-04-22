Windstar Expands Guest Services With New Leadership Appointments

Windstar Cruises has announced that it is expanding and rebranding its guest services department. As part of the process, the line has appointed Jaymi Fiveash as senior director of vacation planning and Andrew Ironstone as director of outbound consumer sales.

The rebranding from guest services to vacation planning is meant to better reflect the team’s expertise in organizing vacations, as well as to mark a fundamental change in the group’s approach. “Rather than just managing the guest booking process, the emphasis will now be on proactive sales as well as specialized expertise to craft personalized vacations for Windstar’s diverse customers and travel partners,” explained Janet Bava, Windstar’s chief commercial officer.

In the elevated role of senior director of vacation planning, Fiveash assumes responsibility for overseeing inbound and outbound reservations, the passenger air program, onboard cruise consultants and pre-cruise guest operations. With more than a decade of experience with Windstar, Fiveash’s journey within the company spans various roles starting as a vacation planner in guest services. She will now establish teams specializing in outside sales, inbound reservations and a groups team to support the trade and sales department. Onboard cruise consultants are also an important part of her team. All vacation planners are U.S. residents who have sailed with Windstar and are well-versed in the brand.

Ironstone, on the other hand, joins Windstar as the director of outbound consumer sales, tasked with developing and leading the outbound reservations team to drive sales growth initiatives. He will be responsible for establishing and cultivating relationships with new Windstar guests, as well as providing personalized booking experiences such as connecting the company’s most loyal guests with a vacation planner to guide them through the booking process.

Ironstone is a seasoned professional in the cruise industry, having previously led the outbound sales growth initiatives at Crystal Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Most recently, he took charge of a team comprising over 100 outbound sales agents at Princess Cruises, where he played a pivotal role in ensuring the achievement of their monthly and yearly sales targets.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

