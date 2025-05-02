Survey: Delta Air Lines Ranked Best Airline in U.S for Pets

With National Pet Week around the corner (May 4–11), researchers at PlayStar have shared findings on the most pet-friendly airlines ahead of summer travel. The survey found that Delta Air Lines is the best airline to fly with pets in America; Southwest Airlines has the most “pet friendly” reviews; and Allegiant Air is the cheapest airline to travel with a companion, costing just $50 per pet.

The following metrics were analyzed for each airline:

Number of traveler reviews mentioning “pet friendly”

Variety of pet types allowed onboard

Cost of pet fees

Maximum number of pets allowed per passenger

Availability of in-cabin and cargo travel options

Delta ranked first in the study, achieving an almost flawless 99 out of 100. The airline excelled in multiple categories, including letting passengers bring up to four pets—the most offered by any airline—and it had the third-highest positive pet reviews. (One five-star review read, “They did a fantastic job with their end” and that they “were barely separated from the cats.”) Charging $95 to fly with pets, Delta offers more bang for buck if you want to travel with a furry friend this summer, according to the survey.

Southwest Airlines finished second in the ranking, achieving a score of 65. It is the second most affordable airline to travel with a pet, charging just $58 per flight. While this airline has the most pet-friendly reviews on Tripadvisor, it falls short on flexibility by only allowing two pets per passenger and not offering cargo travel for pets.

Rounding out the top three was American Airlines with a score of 55 out of 100. It had a strong number of pet reviews (24) and for offering both cargo and cabin travel for pets. However, it ranked third due to a significantly high travel fee of $150, nearly triple that of second-placed Southwest Airlines.

Breeze Airways was ranked the worst airline to travel with pets, scoring a measly 20 out of 100. Despite charging only $99 per pet per flight, it doesn’t have a single positive pet review. Passengers can only travel with one pet, and pets can only travel in the cabin as there is no cargo option.

Additionally, PlayStar teamed up with Brian Hahn, senior VP of operations at WorldCare Pet Transport—experts in global pet relocation with 25-plus years of experience—to share top tips for flying with your pet this summer:

Get your kennel well in advance and place it in the middle of a room your pet frequently visits. Begin feeding your pet in the kennel; over time, they will start to feel more comfortable, which will lead to a much smoother transport experience. Also, be sure your pet travels with a T-shirt, blanket, or towel that smells like home. Your scent will help ease their anxiety during travel.

Avoid overfeeding, overwatering or over-exercising your pet immediately after arrival. This can significantly reduce the risk of canine bloat, a potentially fatal condition in dogs.

If your pet is on medication, it is imperative to get a letter from your vet. The letter should clearly state the type of medication, administration method and dosage. Only send the medication your pet will need for the trip, and keep it in its original packaging. Any extra medication may be discarded by customs officials.

Source: PlayStar

