Insight Vacations Debuts New 2022 Journeys to Hawaii

With the rising demand for travel to Hawaii, Insight Vacations has launched new Hawaii journeys for 2022, giving travelers more opportunity to explore the island. Insight Vacations’ trips to Hawaii include all transportation, premium hotels in top locations, dining, and immersive and unique experiences, starting at $3,775.

Insight Vacations’ seven-day “Hawaii With Oahu & Maui” and 10-day “Hawaii With Oahu, Maui & The Big Island” tours are available to book now, with the first departure set for January 15, 2022. On these journeys, travelers can enjoy experiences like visiting the volcanic landscape at Haleakala National Park, to hear the Hawaiian legends about the dormant volcano and see the unique Haleakala silversword plant; or they can choose to go snorkeling at the crescent-shaped Molokini island. Guests will also enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at the Hali’imaile General Store, a 20th-century plantation shop that’s now a restaurant known for its island cuisine.

Among the accommodation options, guests will spend three nights at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and three nights at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, a 12-acre property overlooking Ka'anapali Beach.

Also part of these itineraries, guests will join an eco-tour to the Hawaiian Legacy Forest and plant a native Milo tree with a local expert explaining how they are contributing to the healing of the local ecosystem. Guests will then enjoy an al fresco, sustainably sourced farm-to-table lunch.

While journeying around Oahu, guests will take in views from Pali Lookout. They will travel beneath the towering Ko’olau Cliffs and along the rugged Windward Coast, later reaching Sunset Beach and visiting Haleiwa, the social and artistic hub of the North Shore.

All Insight journeys to Hawaii will include a Well-being Director on trips with 20 or more guests, who will provide assistance on protocols and hygiene standards developed with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

For more information, visit www.insightvacations.com.

