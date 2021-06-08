Hawaii Sets Plan to Ease Travel Restrictions for Visitors

Beginning June 15, Hawaii will end some of its travel restrictions. First, according to Hawaii Governor David Ige, all restrictions for inter-county travel will end on that date. At the same time, travelers who have been vaccinated in Hawaii may bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test (such as a resident returning from the mainland U.S.). The decision to terminate testing/quarantine requirements comes as the State of Hawaii approaches the 55 percent vaccination rate. As of today, more than 52 percent of Hawaii’s residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Ige’s office.

Then, when the state reaches a 60 percent vaccination rate, individuals vaccinated in the United States who are traveling domestically will be able to bypass the testing/quarantine requirement with proof of vaccination through the state’s “Safe Travels” program. When the state achieves a 70 percent vaccination rate, all restrictions on travel will be lifted and the “Safe Travels” program will end.

“The easing of travel restrictions is a direct result of our robust vaccination rate, and a community that sacrificed and did what it had to do over the past year and a half to stop the spread of COVID-19. We need to push hard now so we can get to the point where 'Safe Travels' is no longer needed to keep the people of Hawaii safe,” said Gov. Ige in a press announcement.

Additional announcements are expected next week.

Until then, a 10-day quarantine remains in place unless travelers complete a pre-travel test within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and upload the negative test result to the “Safe Travels” platform. Everyone five years of age and older are required to complete the test.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

