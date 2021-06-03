Saint Lucia Eases On-Island Protocols for Vaccinated Travelers

The government of Saint Lucia has announced that fully COVID-19 vaccinated travelers can enjoy more opportunities to experience the entire island. To note: Fully vaccinated travelers can now book rental cars, dine at more local restaurants and take part in additional activities such as beach-hopping, all while observing existing on-island protocols.

further, vaccinated visitors have increased access to all parts of Saint Lucia from day-of-arrival without restrictions, and quarantine has been removed for vaccinated returning nationals. For example, vaccinated travelers are able to explore shops, markets, restaurants and activities throughout the island in popular areas including Castries, Rodney Bay, Soufrière and more.

All visitors to Saint Lucia can stay at a range of COVID-certified accommodations (hotels, villas, Airbnb). And for vaccinated visitors, they can now stay at more than two properties if preferred.

To qualify as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had the last dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least two weeks (14 days) prior to travel. Travelers will indicate that they are fully vaccinated when filling out the pre-arrival Travel Authorization form, and upload proof of vaccination. Visitors must travel with their vaccination card or documentation. Upon arrival in Saint Lucia, pre-registered fully vaccinated visitors will be expedited via a dedicated Health Screening line and will be provided with a non-electronic identification wristband for the duration of their stay. This wristband must be worn throughout the stay and removed when departing Saint Lucia.

Non-vaccinated travelers will continue to be permitted to stay at up to two certified properties for the first 14 days and non-vaccinated returning nationals will be required to apply for quarantine for the same period.

Regardless of vaccination status, no changes have been made to pre-arrival protocols for travelers, including: All arrivals to Saint Lucia (five years or older) must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days before arrival; submit the online Travel Registration form; and must adhere to all safety protocols in place, including wearing a mask in public places.

For more information, visit www.stlucia.org.

Related Stories

Windjammer Landing Launches “Just the Two of Us” Wedding Package

American, Delta Returning to Bonaire June 5

American, Jetblue Announce New Nonstop Flights to St. Lucia

St. Kitts & Nevis Opening Only to Fully Vaxxed Travelers May 29