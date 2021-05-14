New Waterfront Recreation and Entertainment Destination in West Oahu

Everything people love about Hawaii will be at one new destination in West Oahu—with a major twist. Wai Kai, located within Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach, will capitalize on surfing’s growing popularity by coupling the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave with dining, entertainment and events focused on wellness, families, arts and culture, and celebrations for every season. Wai Kai is anticipated to open in 2022.

One of the unique experiences at Wai Kai will be The LineUp at Wai Kai, a social and recreational hub of authentic waterman experiences headlined by the Wai Kai Wave, the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave at 100 feet wide. Powered by citywave, the technology creates authentic surfing conditions with perfect endless and adjustable waves from two feet to head-high for all skill levels allowing the use of standard surfboards with fins for big carving turns and top-to-bottom surfing on its glassy wave face. The Wai Kai Wave was created in collaboration with Oahu’s own Shane Beschen (a partner in The LineUp at Wai Kai’s operating company), X Games Gold Medalist and a former world No. 2 ranked surfer, and his young gun surfing son Noah.

Shane Beschen (riding body board) and Noah Beschen (standing on dad’s back).

“The surfing will be similar to Oahu’s Waimea Bay river wave that flows periodically when the sand bar opens up after heavy rainfall periods—but on steroids,” said Shane. “Everything from high speed carving turns to sections for attacking the lip or doing airs are all possible here. It creates the perfect on-demand setup.”

The Wai Kai Wave overlooks the 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon, which will offer a sheltered area for stand-up paddling, kayaks, guided outrigger canoes, and piloted electric boat cruises. Major surf and waterman competitions are being planned for the Wai Kai Wave and Wai Kai Lagoon.

Along a portion of the Lagoon waterfront will be restaurants and areas for pop-up retail, events and recreation. A large special events lawn area is envisioned to host farmers and makers markets, local arts and cultural activities, and music.

Also, within The LineUp will be the Lookout Bar and Restaurant with a front-row view of the surf action, a boardwalk café and bar overlooking the Wai Kai Lagoon, and unique retail geared to the waterman lifestyle.

