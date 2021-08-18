Under Canvas Announces Bryce Canyon Camp

Amid the growing popularity of domestic road trips and outdoor experiences, Under Canvas has announced its newest camp location, Under Canvas Bryce Canyon in Southwest Utah, set to open for its inaugural season on June 2, 2022. Just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park, Under Canvas Bryce Canyon is located on 750 acres of secluded high mountain plains with expansive views of Mount Dutton to the west and the Escalante Mountains to the east.

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon will offer 50 safari-style canvas tents on elevated decks with private en-suite bathrooms surrounded by a juniper forest, at 7,600 feet in elevation, with valley views. The new camp is located near the area’s famed crimson-colored hoodoos and Dixie National Forestland, and is central to multiple national parks and monuments.

The camp will be solar-powered and equipped with upscale amenities including West Elm furnishings, outdoor dining, complimentary camp programming, adventure programming and access to premium brand partnerships such as activewear options from lululemon, Sun Bum sun products, and Pendleton pooch products, so all family members can sleep under the stars in comfort and style. To showcase its landscape, the new camp will center around a lobby lounge tent and expansive outdoor patio with local food-and-beverage concepts, along with fire pits and all the fixings for nightly s’mores.

With the opening of its fourth Utah camp, Under Canvas now provides travelers the ability to embark on a road trip adventure between all five sister camps—Grand Canyon, Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon. Additionally, travelers looking to stay at one of the brand's locations can experience “best of” adventures in and around the respective national parks and monuments by booking ahead with an Under Canvas Adventure Concierge.

Lodging tent accommodations include the Stargazer Tent, complete with its own viewing window above the king bed to stargaze at night, en-suite bathroom, wood stove and private deck. Ideal for families or groups and exclusive to this new location, the Hoodoo Suite Tent has two tents adjoined by a private deck, with its own private fire pit and outdoor area.

Other amenities include pull chain showers, low flow toilets, rechargeable battery pack charging in tents, solar energy use when possible and a towel reuse program that all work to minimize energy consumption. Under Canvas camps are designed to minimize disturbance and maximize open space, each with dedicated, undisturbed green spaces. The camps are also designed to flow with the natural topography of the land to eliminate unnecessary earthwork.

The inaugural season for the Bryce Canyon camp is June 2 to September 30, 2022, with its regular season running May through September. Operating dates for the 2022 season at the other camps are as follows: Moab from March 4 to October 24; Zion from March 10 to November 7; Lake Powell-Grand Staircase from March 10 to October 31; Great Smoky Mountains from April 7 to November 28; Grand Canyon from April 14 to October 24; Mount Rushmore from May 5 to September 26; Acadia from May 12 to October 10; Yellowstone from May 10 to September 5 and Glacier from June 9 to September 12.

Reservations for the 2022 season are now available at www.undercanvas.com.

