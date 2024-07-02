Croatia Celebrates First Two Michelin-Star Restaurant

The latest Michelin selection in Croatia highlights the country's culinary prowess. Agli Amici in Rovinj has been awarded two stars and Dubravkin put in Zagreb has received one star. The restaurants Pelegrini (Šibenik); 360º (Dubrovnik); Monte (Rovinj); Noel, (Zagreb); Boškinac (Novalja); LD Restaurant (Korčula); Nebo (Rijeka); Alfred Keller (Mali Lošinj); and Korak (Jastrebarsko) have all retained their stars.

“The new Michelin guide is a reaffirmation of the excellence of Croatian gastronomy, which, thanks to the creativity and passion of Croatian chefs, is already recognized in the world, as confirmed by the latest decision of the World Tourism Organization, which declared our chef Rudi Štefan a global ambassador for gastronomic tourism,” said Tonči Glavina, minister of tourism and sports. "The diversity of the offer, the local and authentic ingredients, and the wealth of variety of Croatian dishes are additional reasons for many tourists to come, and the development of eno and gastro tourism is also reflected in our strategy. I congratulate everyone who was included in this globally relevant gastronomic guide this year, and I believe that every year, more and more of our restaurants will find their place in it."

The Michelin Green Star label, which honors sustainability and environmental responsibility, was successfully retained by restaurants Zinfandel’s (Zagreb); Konoba Mate (Korčula); and Korak (Jastrebarsko), have retained theirs.

“Today, Croatia is very well recognized as a high-quality and attractive destination, and the Michelin stars confirm the excellence of Croatian gastronomy and the skills of our chefs, who contribute to the satisfaction of our guests with their work and effort,” said Kristjan Staničić, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board and main national partner of Michelin. "As a destination, we want to continue to excel, and this Michelin selection proves that we have another thing to be proud of, which greatly contributes to the promotion of our country as a quality and prestigious gastronomic destination. The fact that today, Croatia has a total of 93 restaurants bearing some of the marks, we will certainly know how to use it in further promotion, both of gastronomy as a product, and of Croatia as a destination as a whole."

Additionally, Michelin also included the restaurant Fakin from Legrad on the Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes restaurants offering quality menus at affordable prices. Croatia now has 11 Bib Gourmand restaurants, further showcasing the country’s culinary offerings.

