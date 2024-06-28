Slovenia Celebrates 10 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in 2024

Slovenian gastronomy has reached a new milestone: The “Michelin Guide” for Slovenia this year lists 63 restaurants, four more than last year. Eight restaurants have earned one star, including the newcomer restaurant Pavus, with one each receiving two and three stars. In affition, five new restaurants have been awarded the Bib Gourmand and eight restaurants earned a Green Star for sustainability, making Slovenia once again the number one European country in terms of the number of Michelin Green Stars per capita.

The “Michelin Guide” highlighted the best Slovenian restaurants for the fifth time in a row. Hiša Franko with Chef Ana Roš at the helm was awarded three stars and also retains its Green Star, making it one of only 145 three-star restaurants in the world and 33 restaurants in the world to be awarded both three stars and a Green Star. Chef Roš also stands as one of just eight female chefs globally to hold three Michelin stars. She is also one of only two chefs worldwide to combine three Michelin stars with the Green Star recognition for sustainability.

Other restaurants in this year’s “Michelin Guide” for Slovenia have also achieved outstanding results, with Restaurant Milka and Chef David Žefran maintaining its two stars from the previous year, while eight restaurants that have earned one Michelin star. Among them is the newcomer Restaurant Pavus, helmed by Chef Mark Pavčnik and located in Laško. Restaurants with one Michelin star:

COB , Chef Filip Matjaž

, Chef Dam , Chef Uroš Fakuč

, Chef Gostilna pri Lojzetu , Chef Tomaž Kavčič

, Chef Grič , Chef Luka Košir

, Chef Hiša Denk , Chef Gregor Vračko

, Chef Hiša Linhart , Chef Uroš Štefelin

, Chef Pavus, Chef Marko Pavčnik

Strelec, Chef Igor Jagodic

Additionally, eight restaurants have received a Michelin Green Star, with Galerija Okusov and Chef Marko Magajne as the newest recipient, highlighting Slovenia's leadership in Michelin Green Stars per capita. Michelin Green Star restaurants:

Galerija Okusov, Chef Marko Magajne

Gostilna Krištof , Chef Uroš Gorjanc

, Chef Gostilna Repovž , Chef Grega Repovž

, Chef Grič, Chef Luka Košir

Hiša Franko, Chef Ana Roš

Hiša Linhart, Chef Uroš Štefelin

Mahorčič , Chef Ksenija Krajšek Mahorčič

, Chef Špacapanova Hiša, Chef Ago Špacapan

In the Bib Gourmand category, 10 restaurants have been recognized this year, with newcomers Faladur Restaurant & Winebar, Kodila, Lalu, Majerca Restaurant and Triangel Restaurant joining the list. Bib Gourmand restaurants:

Faladur Restaurant & Winebar

Gostilna na Gradu

Gostilna Rajh

Gostilnica Ruj

Jožef

Kodila

Lalu

Mahorčič

Majerca Restaurant

Triangel Restaurant

A total of 63 restaurants are listed in the guide, with 43 restaurants in the Selected category. New to the selection are A3 (Brestanica), Miza za štiri (Zgornja Polskava), Pen Klub (Ljubljana) and Repovž (Šentjanž).

The “Michelin Guide Slovenia 2024” will be available in print at the end of September.

For more information, visit www.slovenia.info.

Related Stories

Casetta Firenze Launches Three Hands-On Culinary Experiences

Paris Insider: Where to Find the Best Crêpes and Souffles

Sur La Table Launches Series of Educational Trips to France

Galway Food Tours Launches New Walking Tour