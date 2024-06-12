Casetta Firenze Launches Three Hands-On Culinary Experiences

Casetta Firenze, a luxury farmhouse in the Chianti region of Tuscany, is offering three culinary workshops for guests this summer. Each workshop is complete with a multi-course meal paired with wines.

Here's what you can expect:

Patrizia, the resident cook, will show her students how to make three of the most perfect pastas. Guests can also sip on prosecco for encouragement along the way.

Jeff, the resident culinary ambassador for Casetta, has been instructing and entertaining guests for a number of years in the professional kitchen in his home. He offers a multi-course class where guests will learn various techniques in preparing an elaborate meal. He will also regale participants with anecdotes, food history and fun.

Fabrizio Marino, the chef and owner of Maggese, a vegetarian restaurant in the town of San Miniato, will engage Casetta guests in his restaurant for a cooking class, gastronomy background lesson and curated three- to four-course meal. Guests will learn about new Italian cuisine while tasting some of the freshest ingredients fit for an array of palates.

Good to know: Casetta offers other culinary experiences, including the “Secret Sustainable Food Tour” highlighting the best-kept secrets on culinary traditions, methods and recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. Sustainability has been a focus for owner Xenia Lemos as she creates experiences for those who enjoy slow travel and slow food. Lemos has created this food tour with her close network of producers focused on organic ingredients and sustainable cooking methods.

For more information, visit www.casetta.net.

