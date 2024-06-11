VRetreats Announces Opening of Palazzo Artemide in Sicily

VRetreats has announced the opening of the 19th-century Palazzo Artemide in Sicily, following a full renovation and rebrand. The property is tucked between the Cathedral and the Archbishop’s Palace, overlooking Piazza Minerva on the island of Ortigia, in the historic center of Syracuse, Sicily.

Palazzo Artemide showcases a multitude of global influences, mirroring the history of the entire city and Sicily in general. The property’s architectural makeup is an ode to Sicily’s history; Baroque flair and ornamentation complement the limestone and doric columns of ancient Greece; and the traditional hidden courtyards are inherited from Arabian architecture.

The new developments to the property improve upon the existing facilities, while retaining elements of the original 1880s structure. Following the renovation, the hotel now has 40 furnished rooms, a rooftop garden with a view of Piazza Minerva, and a completely refreshed ground floor and public spaces.

Ortigia was founded by Greeks around 734 B.C. The town displays a maze of narrow streets, ornate Baroque churches, centuries-old palazzi and is home to one of the most beautiful squares in Europe, Piazza Duomo. The Piazza chronicles the history of Syracuse and Ortigia, from the ornately chiseled Baroque facade to the Renaissance kaleidoscopic marble floor and the stone pillars, remnants of a 480 B.C. temple dedicated to Athena. Palazzo Artemide is just steps from Piazza Duomo.

For more information, visit vretreats.com.

