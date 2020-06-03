Italy, Germany, Others Lifting Travel Restrictions for Europeans

Italy has lifted its travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to Europeans without a 14-day quarantine. Free movement of Italians within the country, from region to region, is also now allowed.

In preparation of the reopening, Alitalia previously announced it would be operating 36 percent more flights in June compared to May, flying on 30 routes to 25 airports, including 15 in Italy and 10 abroad. Italy, according to The Telegraph, is facing its worst recession since World War II after three months of lockdown. The domestic and international tourism are expected to provide a much-needed boost to the economy.

Italy also resumed high-speed train service between regions for the first time since early March, checking departing passengers’ temperatures.

Additionally, Germany, according to The Associated Press, plans to lift a travel warning for European countries from June 15 but may still advise against travel in some cases—for example, to Britain, if quarantine rules there remain. Officials, according to The Guardian, say that new coronavirus cases in western Europe on in a steady decline.

Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, announced that the country would be lifting COVID-19-related border restrictions for all neighboring countries except Italy on June 4. Austria borders eight countries and had initially agreed with Switzerland, Germany and Liechtenstein to reopen their shared borders on June 15 but the date has since been moved up.

France is planning to reopen its borders on June 15. French citizens who visit another country will no longer be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon return. The U.K., however, plans to impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country, despite criticism that the initiative is being put into effect far too late to help combat the country’s outbreak.

