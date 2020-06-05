Tourism Slowly Returns to the Czech Republic

For the moment, Czech Republic borders remain closed for countries with a high risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections; however, according to CzechTourism USA & Canada, there are signs that doors could open to international guests in the near future. Czech businesses, hotels, pubs, and monuments are slowly opening to local residents, which will help ensure a smooth experience once tourist return.

So far, the Czech Republic has loosened restrictions in stages between April 20 and early June. Farmers’ markets reopened on April 20, beer gardens and outdoor dining returned on May 11 and restrictions were lifted on indoor spaces like castles, restaurants and shopping malls on May 25. Pretty cool: Visitors to any pub serving Pilsner Urquell on tap even received a free “First Beer on Us” on May 25 to commemorate the return of pub culture. As of June 8, social distancing rules in theaters and cinemas will be lifted and the maximum number of people at large events (e.g. concerts, conferences, weddings) will be raised to 500.

With the loosening of restrictions, new cases have remained under 100 per day throughout the month of May.

“The epidemiological situation does not show any negative trends, and the Czech Republic has managed the whole situation fairly well,” said Michaela Claudino, director of CzechTourism USA,” in an official release. “As of now, the country has been opening its borders mostly with the neighboring countries, and we cannot wait to welcome American and Canadian travelers again. The United States is a huge part of our tourism landscape, with almost 600,000 Americans visiting in 2019.”

In a country of 10.7 million people, the Czech Republic has 9,494 confirmed cases and 326 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

As of June 15, European Union citizens will be able to travel between some countries with fewer restrictions; for the Czech Republic, this includes Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Switzerland, Baltic States, Norway and Iceland. Citizens from these countries will be allowed to the Czech Republic without having to present a negative COVID-19 test. Travel with fewer restrictions could also expand to other European countries later in the summer, and possibly beyond later this year.

For updates, visit the www.czechtourism.com.

