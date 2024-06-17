Adler Lodge Ritten in Italy Launches Babymoon Package

Overlooking the Dolomites, Adler Lodge Ritten in Soprabolzano, Italy, is offering a “Babymoon Package” for expectant parents. Guests can enjoy gentle walks around meadows and valleys with views of the nearby mountains or enjoy treatments and the spa. The property also offers indoor and outdoor pools and a range of relaxation areas.

Additionally, Adler Lodge Ritten offers complimentary activities such as yoga and meditation sessions at the forest yoga pavilion. The “Babymoon Package” includes a stay in a spacious suite or a private chalet, affording views of the Dolomites from a private terrace. Expectant parents will also be provided with a bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling wine and a selection of fresh fruit in their room upon arrival. A pregnancy-friendly selection of wellness therapies for each expectant couple rounds out the offerings.

The “Babymoon Package” for two includes Adler Vitamins of 50 minutes; Adler Nourishing Ritual of 50 minutes; Adler Lodge Bioenergy Dren of 50 minutes; and Premaman Massage of 50 minutes for the expectant mother. Additionally, it includes Adler Lodge Bioenergy Back of 50 minutes; Massage with Arnica Oil of 50 minutes; and Adler Harmony of 50 minutes for the expectant father.

Guests can choose from a luxury suite or private chalet, both of which have mountain views. Additionally, Alder Lodge Ritten's all-inclusive arrangement includes all meals (breakfast, lunch and gourmet dinner) and drinks (juices, aperitifs, wines and cocktails). The “Babymoon Package” is priced at €550 (approximately $588.31) per couple, excluding accommodation charges.

For more information, visit www.adler-resorts.com.

