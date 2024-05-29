Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos Unveils Babymoon Package

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is offering a “Babymoon” package for expectant parents. The experience includes spa treatments, a beach photo shoot, an oceanfront dinner under the stars and more.

What can they expext? Couples will enjoy a four-night stay in a Grand Class King Suite. The 2,000-square-foot accommodation includes a fire pit and plunge pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez.

At the hotel’s new oceanfront spa cabins, the expectant mother can additionally enjoy a signature “Maternal Caress” experience. This treatment alleviates tension in the hips and legs while enhancing skin elasticity with a collagen treatment. A facial for the couple and a “Shi-Zen Detox” massage are also included. The “Cure Cleansing” facial for mothers includes a thermo-active enzymatic detox phase, glycolic acid extraction, and concludes with a hydrating veil that restores the skin’s moisture barrier. The mom-to-be will also enjoy a four-handed mani-pedi session.

Also included in the “Babymoon” package is an evening on the beach, complete with a private dinner under the stars accompanied by live music. Fun fact: The Baja Peninsula has one of the clearest night skies in the world according to NASA. To make use of this, a professional photo shoot will be arranged during the stay. Additionally, the couple can participate in a private mocktail-making class, where they can learn to create pregnancy-safe beverages.

Good to know: Round-trip airport transfers are part of the package, as well.

For more information, visit www.loscabosboutique.grandvelas.com.

