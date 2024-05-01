Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos Unveils Wine Spa

Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa has announced the reopening of its SOMMA Wine Spa following a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The newly renovated SOMMA Wine Spa houses 14 cabins, including 12 indoor (seven single and five double for couples treatments) and two outdoor cabins, with spaces for private experiences such as sound healing sessions and yoga. Each cabin showcases decor, lighting and ambiance that pays homage to the esthetics of wine cellars. The spa’s Hydrotherapy Circuit has also been redesigned, offering a journey through various water therapies designed to detoxify and regenerate the body. Additionally, the spa’s wine therapy provides guests with a multi-sensory journey aligned with the body’s natural rhythms and the healing properties of wine.

The SOMMA Wine Spa’s redesign embraces vinotherapy, integrating the rejuvenating properties of wine into various treatments. From the flagship Le Vine massage, which offers a selection of oils infused with the essence of wines such as Merlot, Cabernet-Sauvignon and champagne, to wine bath experiences, SOMMA Wine Spa invites guests on a wellness journey celebrating the therapeutic benefits of wine.

Guests can unwind in the relaxation area pre- and post-treatment, savoring a glass of Mexican wine and appetizers featuring grapes as the main ingredient, adding to the wine-themed experience.

For more information, visit www.grandfiestamericana.com.

Related Stories

Adults-Only Hyatt Vivid Brand Debuts in Cancun

Autograph Collection Announces Newest Resort in Mexico

New Cliffside Wellness Retreat Opens in Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos Launches Couples Wellness Retreat