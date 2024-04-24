Autograph Collection Announces Newest Resort in Mexico

Autograph Collection Hotels has announced the opening of Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection in Mexico. The resort is located in Cabo del Sol, 15 minutes from the marina of Cabo San Lucas, 40 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport and 25 minutes from downtown San José del Cabo.

Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection offers 242 deluxe rooms: Hacienda with garden view, Cabo with partial ocean view and Baja with oceanfront view. The 28 suites include Arcos with partial ocean view; Arcos with oceanfront view; Patron suite; Misiones suite with three bedrooms; and Misiones suite with four bedrooms. There are also a selection of villas, which are set amid gardens overlooking a private beach and the Sea of Cortez.

The resort highlights Mexican cuisine through various on-site restaurants. Additionally, guests can avail themselves of four bars: El Molino Café, Bar La Suerte, Bar Las Fuentes and Bar Delfines.

At the Cactus Spa, guests can choose from a range of options including body wraps, exfoliation, manicures and pedicures, in-suite massages, makeup services, hair and scalp treatments, ayurvedic treatments and more. Wellness facilities include a 24-hour gym and personal training facilities, steam room, sauna, showers and outdoor hot tubs.

Other facilities range from a Kids’ Club and outdoor children’s pool, to souvenir boutique shops, accessible facilities for differently abled guests, evening entertainment options and five pools. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy an exclusive golf course. Babysitting and tour services are also available.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

