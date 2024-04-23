New Boutique Luxury Residence Resort Debut in Tulum

Namron Hospitality has announced the opening of its eighth property, Bespoke, in Tulum. Set on Tankah Bay, just 10 miles north of Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Bespoke is a collection of 22 residences, including villas and apartments, alongside luxury communal amenities, offering a residential-style resort experience.

The accommodations range from one to four bedrooms, each with a living room and kitchen, and are adorned with a collection of furniture pieces, objets d’art and locally sourced materials. Communal spaces include a terrace, a beach club with an ocean-facing infinity pool, various lounge spaces, a gym suite, spa and Mexican restaurant, Icaro.

Bespoke is surrounded by jungle on one side and the Caribbean Sea on the other. The property’s original structure was known as The Castle and its redesign was conceptualized by Mexican firm Muro Rojo Arquitectura.

In line with the rest of the Namron Hospitality collection, Bespoke will invite guests to sign the Tulum Pledge as a promise to leave Tulum even better than they found it. The hotel’s spaces are designed to foster a connection between guests and their surroundings, with single-use plastics prohibited, waste composted or recycled where possible, and the provision of eco-friendly toiletries, repellent and reef-friendly sunscreen.

Namron Hospitality is a collection of boutique luxury Mexican hotels and restaurants in Tulum, Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende.

For more information, visit www.thebespoke.com.

