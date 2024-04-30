Ser Casasandra Unveils New Wellness-Focused Package

Ser Casasandra, a 17-room boutique hotel on Holbox Island in Mexico, has introduced a new package focusing on well-being and a range of outdoor activities. Beyond the 17 rooms, there is also one villa on property.

The new wellness package includes an initial consultation at the Ahal Holistic Center and a daily complimentary yoga session led by an experienced instructor, in addition to a range of outdoor activities. Guests receive bicycles to freely explore the island, with a chance to spot over 150 bird species in their habitat, including hundreds of flamingos on the beach. Guests can also travel to nearby Isla de los Pajaros, Isla de la Pasión and Cenote Yalahau. Other activities include snorkeling, which offers the chance to swim with dolphins and turtles; and marveling at the bioluminescent waters. Every Friday, the hotel transforms its beachfront gardens into an open-air cinema. Guests can enjoy movie nights under the stars.

The offer applies on a B&B basis for three nights and includes an $80 credit for services. For bookings until October 31, a 15 percent discount will be applied.

Five-night bookings will receive an additional 10 percent discount on dinners, while those booking a 10-night stay will enjoy all the aforementioned benefits as well as complimentary one-way transportation. The package is exclusive to individuals with valid Mexican identification.

For information, visit www.casasandra.com.

