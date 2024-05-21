Marriott to Open All-Inclusive Resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Marriott International has announced its first all-inclusive luxury resort in Mexico: Almare, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres. The resort is accepting bookings for stays starting November 15, 2024.

Located on Isla Mujeres just off the shores of Cancun, this all-inclusive, adults-only property in the Mexican Caribbean offers 109 suites featuring expansive balconies. F&B options include seven restaurants and bars, which will serve Mexican cuisine alongside international favorites.

Wellness offerings at Almare, A Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort include Alma, the spa, which offers a blend of ancient Mayan and Caribbean healing traditions and modern treatments. Other facilities include a fully equipped fitness center, salt room, salon and hydrotherapy pool.

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is a growing a portfolio of more than 30 properties including The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica and Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino. The Luxury Collection brand includes more than 110 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories. These properties participate in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

For more information, call +52-998-888-0920 or visit www.marriott.com.

