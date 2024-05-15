Wayam Mundo Imperial Unveils New Wellness Experiences

Wayam Mundo Imperial in Yucatán, Mexico, has introduced its latest offering, “Wellness Wayam.” The new wellness program invites guests to embrace serenity through a range of rejuvenating experiences set against the backdrop of the landscapes of Mérida.

“Wellness Wayam” includes a selection of nurturing treatments designed to cultivate a state of calm. Guests will indulge in eco-friendly practices, ensuring both personal well-being and environmental stewardship. The experience includes three offerings:

Relaxing Abhyanga Massage – A 60-minute session targeting vital energy points, alleviating tension and promoting rejuvenation

– A 60-minute session targeting vital energy points, alleviating tension and promoting rejuvenation Back Massage with Himalayan Bowls (individual) – A 30-minute journey into deep relaxation, guided by the vibrations of bronze bowls placed strategically on the back

(individual) – A 30-minute journey into deep relaxation, guided by the vibrations of bronze bowls placed strategically on the back Harmonization with Himalayan Bowls (one to three people): A 50-minute group session with an immersive sound experience with Himalayan bowls. The sounds create an atmosphere of harmony that encourages rest and recovery, giving guests a unique sensory experience designed to transport them to a stage of calm with loved ones

Wayam Mundo Imperial has long prioritized sustainability and guest well-being, integrating these values into its offerings. Wayam is the first hotel in Mérida to receive LEED certification. It has 52 luxury suites, "infusing high-tech sophistication, urban design and sustainable innovation." Additional amenities at the hotel include a rooftop pool and bar providing city views, Cuna Restaurant and a fitness center.

For more information, visit www.www.mundoimperial.com.

