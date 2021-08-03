AMResorts Debuts "Master Brand," Bringing Resorts Under One Umbrella

AMResorts has introduced the new master brand, AMR Collection, which will bring together six varied resort brands—Secrets, Dreams and Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas—under one umbrella.

The current portfolio of all AMR Collection resorts comrprises 102 properties across 36 beachfront destinations and eight countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, St. Martin and Spain.

The launch of AMR Collection coincides with the company’s 20th anniversary. The brand, which has a new tagline, “Celebrate Every Moment,” aims to help advisors and guests easily select the resort that best fits their needs. The group is also introducing four- and five-star collection tiers as part of the repositioning to further define the level of luxury of each resort brand. This, AMR Collection hopes, will help drive growth as resorts are able to meet guest expectations better.

Looking ahead, the collection plans to include new product line extensions to accommodate market segment preferences, and further differentiate the adults-only and family-friendly resorts. From a business perspective, according to Erica Doyne, SVP of marketing and communications for AMResorts, its structure will help create "strong and consistent brands and drive revenue through strategic marketing efforts, while increasing the portfolio’s overall enterprise value."

For more information on the AMR Collection, visit www.amrcollection.com.

