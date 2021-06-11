Apple Leisure Group Reopens Two Hotels in Lanzarote

Apple Leisure Group (ALG), and Grupo Inversor Hesperia, which owns and operates these properties, reopened two resorts on the island of Lanzarote, Spain on May 28: Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada Resort & Spa, which opened its doors as a Dreams-branded resort for the first time after an extensive renovation, and Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa, which made its debut in January 2020.

The opening of the 465-room Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada Resort & Spa is a “double milestone” for ALG: It is the first time that the property opens its doors under an AMResorts brand, and it is also the first AMResorts Dreams-branded resort in Europe. Prior to its opening, the hotel underwent a renovation valued at roughly $24 million.

Located on the beachfront of Playa Blanca and a 10-minute walk from the Marina Rubicón, this family-friendly resort five restaurants and nine bars. Among its other facilities, Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada has nine heated swimming pools (some of them with water slides), spa facilities with an exclusive sports and wellness center with body and facial treatments, and a fitness area open 24 hours with pool bike, aquagym, yoga and pilates classes. In addition, children have access to activities and entertainment at the Explorer’s Club, while teenagers can enjoy the Core Zone Club with leisure options customized for their age range.

Tip: Exclusive services are available for members of the Preferred Club

Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa // Photo by Secrets Resorts & Spas

Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa, an adults-only concept, has operated under the Secrets Resorts & Spa brand since January 2020, and has opened and closed on several occasions due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is the second Secrets-branded resort in Europe.

Located in the tourist center of Puerto Calero on the seafront and with six heated outdoor pools, each of Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa’s 335 rooms includes the “Unlimited Experience” concept covering dining, premium drinks and daily minibar refills, along with varied sports and wellness offerings.

Both resorts reopened their doors in accordance with all local sanitary and safety measures and after the implementation of the “CleanComplete Verification” quality, safety and hygiene program backed by Intertek Cristal, a global leader in health, safety, quality control and risk. In addition, both resorts offer the possibility of getting onsite COVID-19 tests (both PCR and viral antigens) at a special price to facilitate client compliance with the COVID-19 regulations for guests’ return to their countries.

