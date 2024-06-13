Banyan Group Announces Debut of Cassia Sokcho in South Korea

Banyan Group has announced the opening of Cassia Sokcho, marking the debut of the Cassia brand in South Korea. The brand also operates in Indonesia’s Bintan and Phuket, Thailand.

Set between the East Sea and Mount Seorak, Cassia Sokcho has been designed by architect Kim Chan-joong and has an integrated book-themed design. The resort spans three acres with 26 floors above ground and two below. It offers 674 rooms, including suites and penthouse apartments, all equipped with bathtubs, kitchen facilities and private balconies affording views of the East Sea.

F&B options at Cassia Sokcho include Vista, the buffet restaurant, which has show kitchens serving international cuisine; the Horizon café and bakery, offering baked items, juices and healthy food; Market 937, providing snacks, drinks and local delicacies; Bosco, home to a bar and afternoon tea experience; the Fogo grill restaurant, serving a variety of grilled dishes, including meat and local seafood delicacies; and the rooftop bar Cielo, where guests can enjoy a premium alcohol menu.

Cassia Sokcho’s fifth floor is dedicated to well-being. The 8LEMENTS Spa includes 15 treatment rooms and massage spaces. There are also both dry and wet saunas and a large whirlpool with East Sea views. The Activa Fitness Center is equipped with the latest facilities; the Liquid Activa bar serves healthy drinks. The infinity, indoor and kids’ pools, along with open-air baths, offer a relaxing experience with ocean views. Good to know: The resort offers an array of facilities for families with children, including the Family Lounge and Kids’ Club.

There are also five event spaces designed for business conferences, social gatherings and more. The ballroom, accommodating up to 400 guests in an 8,998-square-foot pillarless space, is equipped with an LED screen, professional audio equipment and a stage. Four additional function rooms can be customized for smaller meetings and corporate events, supported by event specialists.

For more information, visit www.cassia.com/cassia-sokcho.

