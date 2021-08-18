Beaverbrook’s New Townhouse Hotel Opens September 2021

Joining its Surrey sibling, the Beaverbrook Town House is set to debut in London in partnership with Cadogan come September.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, this heritage hotel occupies two revamped Georgian townhouses, originally commissioned by Charles Sloane Cadogan, 1st Earl Cadogan, at the end of the 18th century. Surveying the leafy-green, Grade-II-listed Cadogan Gardens opposite, Beaverbrook Town House is situated in the tony Chelsea.

The hotel has 14 suites, each named after a famous London theater, and decorated with clues to its playhouse’s past. Four-poster and half-tester beds, antique bureaus and bedside tables, color palettes ranging from the bold to the demure, oak floors topped with seagrass carpets and bespoke rugs by Nicola Harding, and theater-style curtains, decorated with velvet geometric trims—all pay homage to the 1920s.

Beaverbrook Town House is also home to the Fuji Grill and Omakase Sushi Bar. Like the Dining Room at Beaverbrook, the restaurant will serve sushi, sashimi and nigiri, alongside signature Beaverbrook dishes such as Charcoal’ Wagyu with juniper miso. Good to know: A meeting room, private events room and a perfumed garden can be reserved for corporate functions and private hire.

Good to know: The hotel can arrange for private-shopping experiences and in-room massage and beauty treatments, devised by Beaverbrook’s Coach House Spa Director René van Eyssen. Guests can also book fitness classes at nearby KXU, or personal training sessions at Cadogan Place Gardens.

Beaverbrook Town House is Beaverbrook’s first partnership with Cadogan, whose stewardship of 93 acres of Chelsea and Kensington spans over three centuries.

For more information, visit www.beaverbrooktownhouse.co.

Related Stories

Accor Debuts Mondrian Shoreditch

The Hoxton to Open Five New Hotels in Europe by 2023

Celebrated Experiences Acquires Guidelines to Britain

Mysterious Britain