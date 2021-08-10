Chile’s Tierra Hotels Announces Phased Reopenings

As the world emerges from the pandemic and travel eagerness intensifies, Tierra Hotels has announced its reopening plan, which coincides with the opening of Chile’s borders. The brand, which has lodges in Patagonia, Atacama and the Island of Chiloe, offers tailor-made excursions and active adventures along with authentic gastronomy and wellness. For those looking to plan a journey to Chile from fall 2021 and beyond, Tierra Hotels has offers ranging from "incentives for pod travelers and private groups" to "buy now, travel later vouchers" to honeymoon or family programs.

Tierra Atacama will be the first property to reopen on September 3, 2021. It is a small, family-friendly hotel in San Pedro de Atacama—a village oasis at the heart of the desert in northern Chile. The resort, which blends ancient heritage with contemporary design, has eco-friendly architecture and impressive vistas. It offers a variety of excursions in the Atacama Desert, including hiking tours, desert bike rides, horseback adventures and more. After hiking through Moon Valley, guests can return to the Uma Spa for a “Reiki & Crystal Massage” or choose the “Saddle & Soak” to round off a long day on horseback with an immersion in the al fresco hot tub to relieve soreness and tired legs.

Tierra Patagonia, a boutique hotel in Torres del Paine National Park, is scheduled to reopen October 1. Well-suited for couples, solo travelers and families alike, the hotel offers panoramic views of the national park. The mountain ranges and abundant wildlife make it an ideal destination to enjoy outdoor adventures and the hotel offers a range of excursions, such as trekking, visiting a traditional estancia on horseback or taking a scenic drive to the best lookout points.

Additionally, the Uma Spa offers a heated, indoor pool, complete with hydro-massage and water jets, all encased in a glass-paneled sanctuary, with views of the wild surroundings.

Reopening October 30 is Tierra Chiloé, a boutique retreat set on rolling green hills with sea views. At the resort, visitors will find a connection with the landscape, wildlife and local communities, and also get to enjoy wellness facilities, home-grown cuisine and eco-friendly architecture. Tierra Chiloé immerses guests in the archipelago, which is awash in verdant pastures, dramatic coastline and scenic clifftops. Guests can also experience a guided wellness program consisting of forest bathing in the endemic rainforests on the island followed by spa treatments using local ancient ingredients like Maqui, which is a tree indigenous to the sub-Antarctic forests of Chile and Argentina.

