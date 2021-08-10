Apple Leisure Group Inks Two New Resort Deals

Continuing its global expansion, Apple Leisure Group has signed two new resort brand management deals—Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos and Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia. The two properties are conversions from independent resorts and will expand the Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts portfolio to seven branded properties, establishing its footprint in two additional destinations upon opening.

Previously a part of the Zoëtry collection of resorts until 2015, Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos now returns after operating as an independent hotel. Opening in November 2021, the resort will offer 60 rooms and suites with views of the Sea of Cortez. The property has spacious accommodations, two restaurants, two bars, four pools and a spa. Design highlights of this hacienda-style resort include arches, cobbled courtyards, tiled fountains, tropical gardens and Mexican architecture.

Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, the first AMResorts branded property to open on the Caribbean island, will have 124 rooms and suites. Formerly the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, the resort offers access to one of the most noteworthy marinas in St. Lucia, which is lined with boutique shops. Guests will also enjoy a spa, four restaurants, four bars and two infinity pools with views of Marigot Bay. The resort's opening date is yet to be announced.

Both resorts will offer guests all of the benefits of Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts’ “Endless Privileges,” which offers such amenities as no check-in or check-out times, cuisine, top-shelf spirits, 24-hour concierge, cultural activities and more. The brand also offers AMResorts’ “CleanComplete Verification,” safety and hygiene protocols centered on guest safety during vacation.

Earlier this year, the Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts brand made its debut in Europe, with the opening of Zoëtry Mallorca Wellness & Spa in Spain. The hotel offers 90 rooms and several unique features, including a 15th-century windmill, a neo-Gothic chapel and a library in an old cellar.

To learn more, visit www.zoetryresorts.com.

