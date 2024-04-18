Destination by Hyatt to Make South American Debut in Paracas, Peru

Hyatt Hotels and El Pardo Hospitality have announced plans for The Legend Paracas Resort in Paracas, Peru to join the Destination by Hyatt brand in June 2024. This marks the introduction of the brand in South America. The hotel is undergoing a phased renovation project to enhance guestrooms, offer new culinary options and redesign public spaces. Enhancements will continue over the next 24 months.

Located on the coast of Peru about three hours south of Lima, The Legend Paracas Resort is located between the Paracas National Reserve and the Pacific Ocean. The resort offers 124 suites, each with a private balcony or terrace overlooking the ocean, garden or pool. Resort facilities include a fitness center, an ocean-facing pool with a swim-up bar, restaurant and bar, and a spa. Guests can enjoy a range of experiences such as kitesurfing, wakeboarding, kayaking, paddle boarding, sandboarding and buggy excursions, not to mention kid-friendly activities and programs.

Venturing out a short distance will offer a glimpse into the history and pre-Columbian cultures of the region. Embark on a boat tour to the Ballestas Islands, a natural wildlife sanctuary with sea lions, penguins, pelicans and marine birds or explore the diverse landscapes of Paracas National Reserve and hike through desert trails and unique rock formations.

Located in the Santo Domingo area of Paracas, Peru, The Legend Paracas Resort will mark the second Hyatt hotel in Peru following Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and the 15th Hyatt hotel in South America. The Destination by Hyatt portfolio continues to grow in Latin America and the Caribbean following the previously announced Cas En Bas Beach Resort in St. Lucia.

