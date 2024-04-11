Brazil Visa Requirement Pushed Back for Third Time—to 2025

One day before Brazil’s visa requirement for Americans (as well as Canadians and Australians) was set to go into effect, the Brazilian government postponed the program by a full year. The requirement, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Brazil, is now slated for reinstatement on April 10, 2025.

What’s to know?

The electronic visa will allow multiple entries and will have the same validity period as conventional visas—meaning 10 years for Americans. Travelers will have to input their personal information and confirmation of a flight reservation and pay a fee of $80.90 to secure the visa—all of which is done online. Once approved, a PDF file containing your eVisa will be emailed to you. Download and print this eVisa for presentation during boarding and upon landing in Brazil.

If you already possess a valid physical visa in your passport for your visit's purpose, you do not need to apply for a new visa.

The reintroduction of the visa requirement was first announced in March 2023 with an original launch date in October of that year. Just prior to enforcement, the program was delayed until January 10, 2024, when, again, the debut was pushed back at the eleventh hour. Most recently, the program was set to go live on April 10, but was delayed by a full year on the 9th.

