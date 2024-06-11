Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six to Reopen in Fall 2024

Pier Sixty-Six in South Florida and CoralTree Hospitality have announced that they are now accepting reservations for stays beginning January 1, 2025. Developed by Tavistock Development Company, the 32-acre waterfront resort is located on the Intracoastal Waterway.

An icon in Fort Lauderdale’s skyline for more than 60 years and the original fueling dock for Phillips 66 Petroleum, the resort is being redeveloped as a luxury destination nestled amid the “Yachting Capital of the World.” Pier Sixty-Six will reopen with 325 rooms and suites complete with balconies with waterfront views. Facilities include a 13,000 square-foot fitness and spa, 12 culinary venues, with restaurants along the waterfront promenade and the rotating Pier Top Bar, which will be designated historic, and the only 17th-floor observation deck showing 360-degree views of the city and Atlantic Ocean.

The resort complex is poised to offer event professionals more than 40,000 square feet of new indoor and outdoor venue selections with catering service.

A popular destination for boating enthusiasts and host site for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the resort’s superyacht marina has164 deepwater slips for yachts up to 400 feet. Recreational activities include fishing charters, diving excursions, kayaking and more.

For more information, visit www.piersixtysix.com.

Related Stories

Visit Lauderdale Launches VIP Pass for Loyal Travel Advisors

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando Set to Open in 2026

Moxy Hotels Announces Two Florida Openings

Key West’s Southernmost Beach Resort Unveils Makeover